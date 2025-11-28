WWE Announces WrestleMania 42 Individual Tickets Are On Sale Now

WWE issued the following:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT TICKETS FOR WRESTLEMANIA® 42 AT ALLEGIANT STADIUM IN LAS VEGAS ON SALE NOW

Fans can now secure individual event tickets to WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday exclusively at Ticketmaster.com.

All fans who purchase individual event tickets on Black Friday will receive a limited-edition t-shirt inspired by the Las Vegas-themed WrestleMania 42 promo featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. This exclusive Black Friday offer ends at 11:59pm PT tonight.