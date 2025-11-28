Eric Bischoff Slams Bret Hart’s Comments About Vince McMahon And Shawn Michaels

Eric Bischoff has weighed in on Bret Hart’s latest explosive comments, expressing concern and frustration over Hart’s claim that Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels were “lovers.” The remarks, which Hart made while revisiting the events surrounding the Montreal Screwjob, have sparked significant backlash within the wrestling world.

Hart’s original claim alleged that Michaels was so jealous of Hart’s position in WWE that he “finally had to sleep with Vince to get it,” adding that during the Montreal incident, he was “caught between two lovers.” Speaking on his podcast, Bischoff was asked whether he believed Hart’s comments were meant as a joke. Bischoff quickly dismissed that possibility.

“First of all, I don’t think Bret Hart has the ability to be funny. Maybe he is at times, but I’ve never seen it. Humor is not something that pops into my head when I think of Bret Hart,” Bischoff said. “No, I don’t think he was being funny. I think he’s being bitter, and the reason I feel that way is because of everything that we’ve heard out of Bret Hart for the last couple of years.”

Bischoff suggested that Hart’s repeated negativity points to deeper personal issues, emphasizing that the former WWE Champion appears unable to move beyond past conflicts.

“I don’t know, man, this is so bitter… like I’m not joking. I think it’s like clinical. If I was somewhere close to Bret or someone close to Bret, I’d suggest maybe go see a therapist or talk to somebody and just leave that baggage behind. Otherwise, your life will be way better if you do.”

Bischoff then contrasted Hart’s conduct with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, praising Booker for resolving old conflicts—such as his past backstage fight with Batista—privately and maturely, without dragging the issues into the public eye years later.

He added that Booker T is “one of the upper 1% of income earners in the United States” and someone who appears genuinely happy, unlike Hart, whom Bischoff described harshly.

“[Bret is] sitting slumped over in a chair looking like a freaking wino pissing on people that help make you and create the opportunity for you to make the living that you’re so miserable about.”

Bischoff concluded by urging Hart to let go of whatever resentment he is carrying, stating plainly that the bitterness is “not worth carrying around.”