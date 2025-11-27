Lacey Evans Accuses Becky Lynch Of Backstage Issues

A new round of tension has erupted between Becky Lynch and former WWE star Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella), after Evans issued a heated response to Lynch’s recent comments about their 2019 rivalry.

While Lynch’s remarks were aimed at WWE’s booking of the feud and not Evans personally, Evans fired back on social media with accusations of backstage unprofessionalism.

Lynch’s original comments came during her appearance on Something’s Burning with Bert Kreischer, where she discussed the creative direction she received immediately after headlining WrestleMania 35.

Lynch said: “I start working with Lacey Evans right out the gate [after WrestleMania 35]. God bless her, but she wasn’t, you know… For me to go from the main event of WrestleMania to somebody who hadn’t done anything was terrible.”

The quote, which circulated widely online, reignited old criticisms surrounding the feud. Many fans and analysts at the time felt the matchup did little to capitalize on Lynch’s historic WrestleMania momentum.

Evans — who left WWE in 2023 and now focuses on family, OnlyFans, and her bakery business — posted a lengthy, blistering response on X/Twitter. In her opening message, she mocked Lynch and made claims about Lynch’s backstage conduct:

“*the only person who shoot cried more than you was the baby I had on my hip while taking all the opportunities… if/when I come back…..you will STILL do nothing but gently shake my hand and say ‘how cute my little family is’ backstage.”

She then accused Lynch of emotional breakdowns and refusing to sell Evans’ finisher during their feud:

Evans claimed Lynch “cried for two hours” before Raw and “no-sell[ed] her Women’s Right finisher”.

Evans followed up with more personal shots, questioning Lynch’s background and boasting about her own learning abilities:

“I legit learned that move in 2 mins. Between homeschooling my kid and making my husbands plate. Something #bustedItOutOnTheEndiesBecky could never do.”

Lynch and Evans were paired together immediately after Lynch’s WrestleMania 35 main event victory, where she left the show as both Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion — the biggest win of her career.

Evans had just arrived from NXT and had limited experience on live television. The pairing was widely criticized at the time, with many fans feeling the match-ups were premature and creatively flat. The feud included:

• Lynch vs. Evans at Money in the Bank 2019

• A mixed tag match at Stomping Grounds, where Lynch teamed with Seth Rollins against Evans and Baron Corbin

The push for Evans was believed to be driven by Vince McMahon, but it fizzled out quickly.

Lynch’s remarks were clearly directed at WWE’s creative decisions — not Evans as a performer — but many fans online interpreted the comments differently.

Supporters of Lynch argue she was simply pointing out that the booking damaged her momentum. Others sided with Evans, calling Lynch’s remarks egotistical years after the fact.

A number of fans also pointed out that Evans’ response was disproportionately personal, given that Lynch did not criticize her work ethic or abilities.

As of now, Lynch has not responded to Evans’ posts, and WWE has made no public comment on the matter. The renewed back-and-forth has drawn significant attention on social media, proving that even six years later, the storyline continues to spark strong feelings.

I tried. She cried for 2 hours…then no sold. 😬 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qHA9kgv3OR — Macey Estrella (@LimitlessMacey) November 26, 2025