Chelsea Green Reveals Chaos Behind Matt Cardona’s WWE Return

Chelsea Green is in the middle of one of the strongest runs of her WWE career as the reigning United States Women’s Champion, but behind the scenes, she’s also been closely involved in her husband Matt Cardona’s surprise WWE return on SmackDown—an appearance that reunited him on-screen with John Cena.

Speaking on the Unlikely podcast, Green revealed that Cardona’s cameo wasn’t a long-term plan at all. In fact, the call came at the last possible moment. “We didn’t really know what was happening until the very last moment,” Green said. “It can be in talks for months, or it can be in talks for 24 hours. Either way, when they call you, you pick up the phone and then you get on a plane… That was the same with Matt… We figured it out last minute he was coming.”

Green explained that Cardona—who left WWE in 2020—learned he was needed for SmackDown on the same day the show aired. She compared the situation to Ethan Page’s recent last-minute call-up for a WWE appearance.

Despite the suddenness, Green noted that Cardona has never cut ties with WWE leadership. Over the last five years, he has consistently kept Triple H updated on his availability and projects, staying ready for the right moment.

According to Green, it was a mix of persistence—and perfect timing—that finally brought the moment to life. “He’s been in contact with WWE constantly the whole five years,” Green said. “Between me pestering WWE, between John Cena pestering WWE and Matt pestering WWE, they caved, and it worked.”

Green added that Cardona’s personal history with Cena made the reunion a natural fit for television, especially during Cena’s ongoing farewell tour.

Green also praised Cena for the mentorship he has offered her during his current WWE run. She emphasized that Cena’s feedback carries serious weight because he never speaks without purpose. “This run for me, in particular, his run and my run, it’s been really special,” she said. “One thing about John Cena is he doesn’t waste his breath on anyone… When he gives you advice, it’s thought out… For him to just take that moment to tell me how he feels, it’s game changing.”

Green closed by confirming one personal goal regarding Cena’s retirement plans: “I’m going to be there for his final match.”

With Cardona’s surprise appearance, Cena’s ongoing farewell tour, and Green’s rising momentum as United States Women’s Champion, the power couple continues to play a prominent role in WWE’s newest era.