WWE Raw is LIVE tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.

Advertised is Rey Mysterio vs. JD McDonagh, Solo Sikoa vs. Penta and Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes in a pair of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament matches, the Men’s WarGames Advantage match, Becky Lynch will appear live, Dominik Mysterio will address John Cena, and Roman Reigns will kick things off.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, November 24, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – NOVEMBER 24, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off. We see an extended video looking back at Roman Reigns’ and Brock Lesnar’s returns on last week’s show. Inside the arena, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show on commentary.

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk & The Usos Kick Things Off

The familiar sounds of Roman Reigns’ entrance tune plays after a healthy delay, and the crowd goes wild as “The Original Tribal Chief” emerges and heads to the ring to open up tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames “go-home” show.

He settles inside the squared circle and stands in the center of the ring and soaks in the cheers. Reigns begins by saying, “OKC … acknowledge me!” Before he can say anything else, we hear the familiar ‘thump-thump’ followed by Cody Rhodes’ theme song.

Out comes “The American Nightmare” to a big crowd response. The Undisputed WWE Champion makes his way out to the ring. Rhodes has swelling over his right eye from an attack on this past Friday’s SmackDown. Reigns does not look pleased and will not look in Rhodes’ direction.

The crowd sings Rhodes’ name. Rhodes takes a moment before asking, “So, Oklahoma City … what do you wanna talk about?” Rhodes says he thought this would be different. He acknowledges that Reigns is a man of his word. The last time Reigns gave him his word, it was for a match.

He says this time, it’s for war. Rhodes told everyone who listened why he’s involved in WarGames. What’s in it for Reigns? An “OTC” chant fires up. Reigns thinks about it and says that the last time he checked, he’s been in this war.

Rhodes is just now joining it. Rhodes doesn’t like him, and he doesn’t like Rhodes. They don’t even know each other that well. There is one thing Rhodes knows about him and vice versa. They don’t play around when it comes to their family.

Half of this team is his family. Before they were on Rhodes’ team, they were in his Bloodline. That means he’s been invested in the Usos for a long time, and he’s going to see this through. Rhodes says he understands, then says, “Welcome to my team.”

Rhodes puts his hand out. From there, Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” plays to bring out the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. He heads to the ring to a sustained roar to join Reigns and Rhodes. He gets on a microphone.

Punk begins by asking if it’s great to be alive on a Monday night in OKC or what. He asks the crowd to acknowledge all three of them. This is an all-star War Games. Punk doesn’t need Roman’s word. Roman credits Punk for ruining his life.

If Roman was to stab Punk in the back at War Games, he would be stabbing the Usos in the back too. Punk gets on Cody for calling it “his team”, and says that Cody might be the QB on Friday but Monday is his night. Roman is disgusted with the conversation.

He says the only thing they can agree on is hating Paul Heyman and the Vision. Since we’re being honest tonight, Roman says that title would look much better on his shoulder. Punk asks if Roman is talking to him or Cody. Roman laughs and says “That’s for you to figure out.”

Backstage With The Vision

Backstage, we see Paul Heyman talking to Drew McIntyre and telling him to be on his best behavior. There will be a tag team match tonight for the Men’s WarGames advantage. Logan Paul suggests Brock Lesnar as Drew’s partner, then Bron Breakker, then Bronson Reed. Paul has decided it will be Logan. Logan thinks that’s wise.

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

GUNTHER vs. Carmelo Hayes

Back inside the arena, the familiar sounds of GUNTHER’s theme song hits. Out comes “The Ring General” for the first of two matches taking place tonight as part of “The Last Time Is Now” ongoing tournament to determine John Cena’s retirement match opponent.

As he settles inside the squared circle for tonight’s opening contest, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Joe Tessitore does a live ad-read for the return of the classic LJN action figures.

Meanwhile, we return live in the arena to see Barrett and Tessitore playing with some of the LJN action figures at the commentary desk, while Carmelo Hayes is finishing up his ring entrance, in progress. Highlights air to show how each man got to this second round match.

From there, things finally get underway as the bell sounds to get this match started. After Hayes tries starting off strong, it isn’t long before GUNTHER settles into a comfortable, dominant offensive lead. After landing one of many hard chops that drops Hayes, GUNTHER gloats as we head to a mid-match break.