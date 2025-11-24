Backstage Update On Andrade’s Non-Compete Clause With WWE

PWmania.com previously reported that former WWE star Andrade is currently under a one-year non-compete clause with the company due to a breach of contract.

Recently, there has been speculation that Andrade might be able to take bookings outside the U.S., suggesting that his WWE non-compete clause applies only to U.S.-based programming.

However, Sean Ross Sapp commented on the latest episode of Fightful Select Answers, stating that it appears Andrade is bound by a worldwide non-compete clause.

Sapp mentioned that if the clause were not worldwide, Andrade would likely be able to accept bookings in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), as he has never seen WWE enforce a non-compete that is limited to the United States.

This follows earlier reports from Sapp indicating that people are “looking into the matter” regarding Andrade’s contract, although it’s unclear who is investigating and in what capacity.

Additionally, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has also reported that others believe Andrade’s non-compete clause applies to worldwide bookings, not just those in the U.S. Since his release from WWE, Andrade has only participated in one event in Mexico for The Crash in October.

Both Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter are confident that the non-compete clause would likely hold up in court if challenged.