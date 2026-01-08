Chelsea Green Reacts To Title Loss On Same Night As Matt Cardona’s WWE Return

Top WWE star and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green appeared on the Notsam Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including losing her title to Guilia as the Women’s United States Champion.

Green said, “It’s a little bit sad. Not as sad as the hair being ripped out from my head, the limping legs I had after that match, but yeah, it’s sad nonetheless.”

On Giulia now being a two-time Women’s United States Champion

“It’s disgusting. They love to just rip things away from me. They love it.”

On losing the title the same night her husband Matt Cardona returned to WWE as a signed talent:

“It was heartbreaking, truly heartbreaking [losing the title on the same night Matt Cardona returned to WWE]. Great moment for my husband, terrible moment for me. The dichotomy of that and just the internal struggle with, like, ‘Very happy for you in your moment,’ but also like, ‘Give me one second to shed a quick tear because I had the sh*t beat out of me.’”

On how fan perception about her changed following WWE: Unreal season one:

“Well, it definitely threw us all a major curveball because I think, already, the fans were starting to turn, and they were starting to change me into a babyface, and I’m still working as a heel, but at this point now, everyone respects the journey, and it’s really hard to boo the journey. So, I come out, and everyone is just like confused now, and it’s really with my character, but I do think I was already on that path because wrestling fans are so smart and with social media, and just them actually following the journey. I’m 12 years into this now, which is so crazy. Been doing this for 12 years. They followed me from day one. Me vs. Mia Yim, then Jade at TNA. They followed me since then because I really did kind of like burst onto the indie scene. So, they have been following me, and that was just like confirmation for them. Like, ‘Yeah, she is the ultimate underdog.’ Like, I didn’t even call myself that. I don’t even think I’m an underdog.”

On whether she was aware that she would be featured in WWE: Unreal season two

“I had no idea I was in season 2. I was told I was not in season 2. So, I was shocked to learn I was in season 2 this morning watching the trailer.”

