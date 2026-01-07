CM Punk Has A Goal He Wants To Fulfill That Involves John Cena And Dave Bautista

CM Punk recently appeared as a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and movies.

During the discussion, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his bucket list goal that involves John Cena and Dave Bautista, as well as his thoughts on the finish to the John Cena retirement match against Gunther.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On a bucket list goal he has involving John Cena and Dave Bautista: “I’ve had a couple meetings, and that topic has come up. I can only imagine what John’s slate looks like; it’s probably super, super busy. I’d imagine some time in the future we’ll be working together. I’ve got like bucket list names I wanna work with, and selfishly a lot of them are my friends; Dave (Bautista) and John are probably like the top two.”

On his thoughts on the finish to the John Cena retirement match against Gunther: “Some people, maybe I don’t think you understand what you’re watching. If you didn’t like it, I can also understand that. To make it your entire personality and spend an unhealthy amount of time talking about it … I’ll put it this way, if John won, they’d be mad about that too. But we wouldn’t be talking about it anymore. We’re still talking about that finish. The smile, the tap. ‘Oh my God, the guy who said don’t give up, gave up.’ Did he? I thought it was beautiful.”

Check out the complete CM Punk interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.