Backstage Update On Becky Lynch’s Planned Direction For WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE’s journey to WrestleMania begins with the Royal Rumble, and as such, the card for the Showcase of the Immortals will start to take shape in the upcoming weeks.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp discussed WrestleMania 42 and speculated whether Becky Lynch will face AJ Lee at the event.

Sapp mentioned that, while he hasn’t received confirmation of this matchup, it is a widely held belief among WWE sources he’s consulted since Lee’s return. It seems likely that this will be the match.

AJ Lee made her return during a SmackDown episode in September and has since teamed up with her husband, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, to compete against Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestlePalooza.

Lee also participated in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series and made an appearance beforehand to distract Lynch, which allowed Maxxine Dupri to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

Since Survivor Series, Lee has not been seen on WWE television.

There are currently no updates on when she will return, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.