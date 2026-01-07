New Details Emerge On Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE Contract Status

As previously reported, Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE contract is set to expire soon, and it will not be renewed. While the specifics of Ciampa’s deal were initially unclear, additional details have emerged.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Ciampa decided approximately five weeks ago not to renew his contract, a choice he made independently rather than at WWE’s behest.

The reasons behind Ciampa’s decision to forego renewal remain unclear, and he has not commented publicly on the situation.

Ciampa is a former two-time NXT Champion, a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and a former NXT Tag Team Champion. His last appearance for WWE was on the December 19th episode of SmackDown.