Chelsea Green Says She Asked The Undertaker To Help Her Wrestle In AAA

Top WWE star and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green discussed various topics with Sam Roberts on his Not Sam Wrestling podcast, including her request for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker to make an appearance in AAA.

Green said, “So when I first got the call to go to AAA, it’s because I begged Undertaker. Yeah, of course. Like every single show that I’m on, I beg the producers. No, I when I just wrestled Sol Ruca for the United States Women’s title, I messaged Shawn Michaels and Johnny Russo and asked for that match. I didn’t ask for So;, but I asked for a match. I’m out here just begging on my hands and knees like, ‘Oh, please someone let me wrestle.’ So I messaged Undertaker, first, I messaged Anthony Luke, who is Maxine’s [Dupri] husband now. I messaged him. I asked for Undertaker’s number. He wouldn’t give it to me, so he gave me Michelle Mcool’s. I messaged Michelle McCool. Michelle McCool gave me Undertaker’s number. Then, I messaged Undertaker and JB [Jeremy Borash] and I was like, ‘Please, I want to go to Mexico. I want to wrestle. I want to do whatever I can.’ He was like, ‘All right, say less.’ You know, he he booked Ethan and I together. I didn’t I didn’t think that was going to be the way that I just wanted to go. I didn’t care how I went. And I just like couldn’t imagine a better story like going there, winning a championship that I didn’t even really think existed. Like it wasn’t in the realm of possibility as I entered WWE.”

On showing her AAA Title on WWE TV:

“And then the fact that I like I wouldn’t take no for an answer and I made sure that this title was on WWE TV, and I’m sure it just I’m sure it pissed people off. I’m sure it did because, you know, like I didn’t ask. I just brought it out on TV and once it’s on TV, you can’t undo that. I know that. I know damn well that you cannot undo it. So, I brought it out there and then, you know, I really wanted to continue to like — I wanted to push this championship in this company. If I’m going to be somewhere, I want it to be, you know, I want to go all out. And so, if I’m in AAA, I want to make sure that the WWE audience watches AAA as well. And so, I’ve just done everything I could in my power to make sure that this title is seen. Everywhere I go, I bring it. all the media appearances like people often they they just talk about the United States Championship, but like this is a part of WWE history now, and we have to respect it. This title alone is 25 years old, and it looks 25.”

On Taya Valkyrie messaging her after she won it:

“I love it so much. It’s got so much history, and when I won it, Taya Valkyrie messaged me cuz she’s a hometown girly. She’s an island girl, and she’s one of my best friends and you know she fought really hard for moments like this because she was one of the first white girls to win the Reina de Reinas Title, right? I believe she was the first, but she might have been the second. I don’t want to ****ing spew out facts. And it was a big deal. And she got her *** kicked, like beaten up to win that title and kind of like demand the respect from the luchadoras. And so when I won it, she messaged me and she just was so kind and sweet about it and like just like you know like telling me like carry on the legacy like this matters. You know, a Canadian girl winning a Mexican title is a big deal.”

On wanting to shine a new light on the stars of AAA:

“Like those girls are real fighters, man. They are no joke. They’re incredibly talented and I just hope that now, you know, that that now that A is on Fox and that I am there hopefully shining a new light on it. Maybe those luchadoras and those luchadors will get, you know, they’ll make even more money and they’ll get even more eyes on them and whatever. I don’t know. Maybe if I can do that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)