Chris Jericho Absence Explained Following RAW Anniversary Speculation

Pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho was noticeably absent from last Monday night’s one-year anniversary episode of WWE RAW, despite speculation about his possible return to the company.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had even seemed to reference Jericho in a preview for the show by stating, “Who can break down the walls and claim the gold?” This line alludes to Jericho’s former WWE entrance theme, “Break The Walls Down.”

However, according to PWInsider.com, Jericho was never scheduled to appear on the episode, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The report also stated that Jericho was not even in New York that night, as he was in Los Angeles. Pearce’s comment was described as a “smartly-played reference” intended to connect to Monday’s WWE and Stranger Things crossover episode, as “breaking down the walls” was meant to hint at the Upside Down dimension.

The report clarified that many people misinterpreted the reference, as no one in WWE expected Jericho to be at the show on Monday night.

Therefore, it seems that fans will have to wait a bit longer for Jericho’s potential return to WWE.

Jericho has had iconic runs in WWE, as well as memorable stints in AEW, WCW, ECW, and Mexico, making him one of the biggest names in wrestling.

Additionally, he is the lead singer of the heavy metal band Fozzy.