Possible Reason Behind Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Absence

Former WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has been absent from WWE television since losing her title to Jade Cargill on the November 1st episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Many fans are curious about the potential reasons for her absence.

In a recent Q&A session, David Scherer from PWInsider.com addressed fans’ questions regarding Stratton’s long break from WWE TV, noting that it has been over two months since her last appearance.

Scherer suggested that her absence may be part of a strategy by Triple H, who tends to remove dethroned champions from television in order to help “recharge” their character before bringing them back.

Stratton held the WWE Women’s Championship for nearly 11 months, during which she defended her title against notable opponents such as Nia Jax, Trish Stratus, Jade Cargill, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. However, her reign received mixed reactions from the audience, largely due to repetitive storylines with Jax and disappointing feuds with Flair and Cargill.

With SmackDown returning to a three-hour format, it will be intriguing to see if Stratton makes her comeback to WWE in the near future.