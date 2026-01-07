AEW Dynamite is live on TBS and TNT from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the first episode of the New Year of 2026.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – JANUARY 7, 2026

The first episode of AEW Dynamite of the New Year of 2026 kicked off inside “The Boomer Sooner State” with a brief introduction by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone, before they introduce the third member of their broadcast team for tonight’s show, Mr. “Boomer Sooner” himself, ‘Good Ole’ J.R.’ Jim Ross.

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin

After a brief breaking news update from Renee Paquette, which is the digital exclusive segment that was released via social media before the show went live and included the debut of Jake Something as the man who collected the bounty put out by Don Callis, attacking JetSpeed duo ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight.

Inside the arena, the theme for The Hurt Syndicate hits and out comes Shelton Benjamin accompanied by MVP. MVP joins Ross, Schiavone and Excalibur on special guest commentary for the call of tonight’s opener. His opponent, the reigning AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, comes out next.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes opening contest. Benjamin extends his hand for a shake, but Mox slaps it. The two begin brawling until Shelton takes control, sending Mox to the corner. Mox fights back with a set of chops to get out of the predicament.

Benjamin takes the fight back to him with some chops of his own, sending him across the ring for more damage. Mox catches Shelton with a boot to the face before sending him over the top rope to the outside, following close behind to send him into the barricade.

Mox returns the favor on the potential challenger, but Benjamin manages to send him over the barricade into the crowd. Ref showing some discretion as he pleads with the men to bring the action back into the stands, but to no avail.

The fight finally finds its way back toward ringside, with both men getting back into the ring just long enough to break the ref’s count. Mox catches Shelton in a hammerlock before driving him into the ring steps, and gets back in as the ref reaches a new count of eight before Benjamin returns as well.

Shelton starts to fight back as he hits the ropes, but gets sent down to the mat hard by the champ. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this AEW Continental Championship Eliminator.

When the show returns, we see Mox in the offensive lead, taking it to Benjamin in the ring. Benjamin pulls off an amazing feat in typical classic Benjamin, fighting through a weakened arm for an impressive spot that pops the crowd. Things continues until five seconds before the time-limit, when Mox gets a roll-up for the win.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Darby Allin Is On The Warpath

Darby Allin is shown, weapon in-hand and all, walking with a purpose and looking for someone backstage at the BOK Center, as the commentators remind us of his ongoing beef with PAC and The Death Riders. We see footage of Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement and then head to another commercial break.

Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. The Demand

The show returns to a video package looking back at Kenny Omega making his intentions on coming after the AEW World Championship held by MJF, as well as MJF’s defense against Dynamite Diamond Ring winner Bandido on the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage show.

Back inside the arena, The Demand trio of Ricochet and The Gates of Agony make their way out to the ring for advertised trios action. They settle inside the ring and then the first of their three opponents makes his way out, as “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry emerges.

We quickly find out who his partners are for tonight, as The Young Bucks come out to their old Superkick Party theme to a big pop from the crowd. The duo of Nick and Matt Jackson meet up with Perry outside the ring before sliding in, going at it with The Demand to get this match off to a hot start.

The match quickly spills to the outside, where the Bucks and Perry take turns for some dives on their opponents. Perry returns to the ring with Ricochet, the two going at it until the Bucks come in for an assist leading to a triple dropkick on the AEW National Champion.

Perry makes a tag to Nick for a double-team, and and the tags rotate between he, Matt, and Perry to keep Ricochet at bay. This culminates in a DDT by Perry, but Bishop Kaun breaks the pin attempt that follows. GOA get caught on the outside by a dive from the Bucks.

Jack continues to keep control of Ricochet for a near-fall. GOA return to the corner, distracting Perry long enough for Ricochet to send him to the floor with a dropkick…and The Demand send Perry into the timekeeper area to keep him out of action.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Ricochet send Perry to the ropes but takes a clothesline for his troubles. Perry crawls to his corner for a tag, getting Matt back into the match.

GOA try to intervene, but the Bucks fend them off before Matt gets a near-fall on Ricochet. GOA get back in the ring, this time taking out Matt with a set of Samoan drops followed by an elbow drop and diving headbutt combo as Ricochet hits a 450 splash for a two count.

Perry tags in as GOA once again come back, setting up for a cutter on the former Jungle Boy. Ricochet sneaks in for a Vertigo and the cover, but only gets a near-fall. He heads to the corner for a Spirit Gun, but Perry dodges it…countering a powerbomb into a poison rana to follow.

GOA get cut off by the Bucks before they and Perry land a triple superkick on Ricochet. The attack continues until a BTE Trigger and a knee strike means a win for the Bucks and Jack Perry.

Winners: Jack Perry & The Young Bucks

Andrade El Idolo Returns

The celebration as cut short as Mark Davis and Jake Doyle head to the ring. This starts up a beatdown by The Don Callis Family that is briefly cut off by JetSpeed heading down. The lights cut out, and when they come back on we see someone in a mask taking out JetSpeed.

Not just anyone in a mask, though, it’s a returning Andrade El Idolo. He stands tall with the rest of the Family as we see The Demand on the ramp watching on…followed by FTR stepping onto the stage to get a good look at a former ally and potential contenders for their tag titles as we go to commercial.

Willow Nightingale’s TBS Championship Celebration

The show returns and we head to ringside as Renee Paquette welcomes us to the title celebration for Willow Nightingale, introducing the new TBS Champion to the ring to a big pop from the crowd. Her fellow champions and friends Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander join her in entering the ring.

As this goes on, Willow hypes up her win and thanks her friends for being here. The crowd is slightly rowdy as they chant “we want cake,” to which Willow says they’ll get some before talking about potential challengers. She’s willing to fight twice in one night if she has to.

She also invites anyone who wants to come crash her party to do so now, including “miss thing” Mercedes Moné who she defeated for the title last week. Sure enough, the CEO makes her way out wearing a getup that looks like she has arrived at a funeral.

Moné makes her way to the ring as Willow says they have so much to celebrate. She hypes up all that Merecedes did this year, but it’s not enough for Moné to start throwing a fit, to which the other ladies respond by sending her into the cake not once but twice. Mercedes is laid out in the ring as the other ladies do a conga line around her.

Mark Briscoe Ready For TNT Championship Defense

We get a look back at Hechicero getting a future shot at the TNT Title after beating Komander, followed by a vignette from Mark Briscoe at his home where he hypes up new TBS Champion WIllow Nightingale.

He then talks about recovering after recent matches. He promises to keep the title away from the Don Callis Family, as the phrase of the day is “reign and defend.” Collision will see him defend the title against Hechicero.

Big Trios Bout For Next Week’s Show

Now we see the Triangle of Madness call out the current champions as they look to make things toxic in 2026. Next week we’ll see them face the Babes of Wrath and Kris Statlander in trios action on AEW Dynamite.

Bandido vs. Sammy Guevara

From there, we get a look back at Guevara challenging Bandido to a match for tonight, looking to “replace” the ROH World Champion ahead of his match for the AEW World Title. Back at ringside, Guevara and Bandido make their entrance to get this match underway.

Bandido looks to adhere to the Code of Honor but Sammy just flips him off, only to be sent to the outside by the champ for a dive. Bandido brings the ROH tag champ back into the ring, but Guevara evades a 21 Plex for a breather on the outside…before spitting something into the face of Bandido to distract him.

He sends Bandido into the ring steps before posing on the announce table. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Guevara has control as he lands some shots on Bandido in the ring.

Bandido fights back with some strikes of his own, but Sammy counters to send the luchador into the corner. Bandido responds in kind before sending Sammy down with a dropkick, and goes up top for a torneo taking Guevara to the canvas. He hoists Sammy up for a press slam.

He then sends him out of the ring with a pump kick, and then builds up speed for a dive sending the tag champ to the floor! The fight returns to the ring, where Guevara manages to send Bandido into the ropes with a monkey flip forcing the ROH World Champion to the outside.

He lands a big dive from the turnbuckle before sending Bandido back into the ring, where he hoists Bandido up, only for the luchador to counter, setting up for a 21 Plex. But it’s no good as Sammy takes him down hard to the mat, picking up a near-fall in the process.

Bandido back to his feet, breaking free of a GTH to hit a pump kick. He hits the ropes for the 21 Plex, but Sammy lands on his feet before connecting with a knee strike for a two count. Moments later, Bandido blocks a kick from Guevara and connects with a 21 Plex for the win.

Winner: Bandido

MJF Confronts Bandido, And Pays For It

The celebration for Bandido is cut short by the arrival of the AEW World Champion, as MJF comes out to ringside. He has a microphone as he heads to the ring, and it looks like Jon Cruz is about to act as interpreter as MJF congratulates Bandido on the win tonight.

MJF, of course, then hypes himself up as someone who knows a thing or two about luchadores and even calls himself a Lucha Libre legend. He respects Bandido, however, and because he respects him he has asked “Jonathan Cruz” to translate for him. Sure enough, Mr. Cruz translates all of this.

MJF thanks Cruz for being willing to “come to a dump like Oklahoma” for his services before talking up his previous Dynamite Diamond Ring wins. He claims the ring Bandido has actually belongs to him, telling Bandido to hand it over and we’ll call off the world title match for next week.

He promises to talk to Tony Khan to “put over” Bandido and get him a PPV match in maybe 5-10 years time. He asks Cruz to translate, but Bandido cuts him off to tell MJF that he can speak English, cursing the champ out before we get a stare down.

The stare down ends up getting cut short when MJF blasts an unsuspecting Bandido with a low blow. He gets Cruz to hold the ROH World Champion after stealing the ring, looking for another cheap shot, but Bandido breaks free, and Cruz gets laid out instead. Bandido sends Jon out with a 21 Plex before landing one on MJF, too.

Brody King Is Coming For The Throne

A vignette airs for the repackaged Brody King, who makes it clear that he’s coming for the throne. Excalibur reminds us that if Bandido beats MJF for the AEW World Championship, it will be Brody King who gets the first shot at him.

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

Back live inside the BOK Center, the familiar sounds of the theme music for ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm hits the house speakers as ‘The Timeless One’ makes her way to the ring for advertised one-on-one action. She settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down.

“The Problem” Marina Shafir makes her way out next, through the crowd in typical Death Riders fashion. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on the first AEW Dynamite show of the New Year.

Shafir and Storm lock up to get things started. Storm is sent into the ropes only to go after Shafir. Marina fights back with a side headlock, transitioning to a set of submission holds to keep the Timeless One grounded to the mat. Toni fights back to her feet, taking Marina down with a boot sending her to the outside.

Storm follows close behind, slamming Shafir against the ring steps as we Yuta confronted by the former women’s champion. This allows Shafir to cinch in a head-scissors on Storm, but Toni counters into a pinning combination for a two count.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Shafir regain control but slips on a head-scissors in the ropes, settling for a kick instead as she continues to go to work on Storm.

She mocks Toni throughout, “dancing” with the former champ as she slams her down. Storm counters an Irish whip to send Marina into the corner, but Shafir catches her with a kick when she goes for a hip attack. Shafir gets caught in a Big Package by Toni.

Yuta pulls the ref out of the ring, and the ref is having none of it as he calls for the bell, putting an end to this one. Yuta and Garcia argue with the ref as Shafir goes back on the attack. Mina Shirakawa runs down for the save.

Shirakawa ends up getting laid out by “The Problem.” Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong run down to intervene as well. This situation finally calms down after Claudio Castagnoli heads down. The Death Riders make their escape through the crowd as Cassidy helps Mina back to her feet. We head to another commercial break.

Winner via Disqualification: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm

PAC Strong-Armed Into Darby Allin’s Demands

Backstage, PAC says he’s not interested in obliging Darby’s demands for a rematch even when Allin confronts him in person. Darby says he’s defeated everyone in The Death Riders except for PAC, asking him to give him this.

When PAC refuses, Darby blindsides him with a fire extinguisher before threatening to break his ankle if he doesn’t say yes to a match. PAC finally agrees to the match. Darby runs off before The Death Riders can retaliate.

Lights Out Unsanctioned Main Event

Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & HOOK

It’s main event time!

Inside the BOK Center, the lights go out as “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts informs the viewing audience at home and crowd in attendance that AEW will not be liable for what happens throughout the remainder of tonight’s show, as it’s time for our Lights Out Unsanctioned main event of the evening.

The Opps duo of Powerhouse Hobbs and HOOK make their entrance, followed by their opposition, the team of Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. The four men waste no time in getting things started, as all four collide to get this one officially off-and-running.

Swerve and Page have the upper hand early on, but Hobbs sends Strickland back out of the ring before grabbing a steel chair. Swerve is propped up against the steps as the Powerhouse takes a swing, but Strickland narrowly avoids it.

Hobbs gets taken out by the Hangman instead, before he and Swerve turn their attention to HOOK. Swerve lands a Death Valley Driver sending HOOK onto the apron before continuing the attack by sending “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” into the ringside barricade.

Meanwhile, back in the ring we see Hangman Page with a chain. He chases HOOK before running into a spear by Hobbs, who gets sent to the floor with a dive by Strickland. HOOK and Swerve are now fighting it out on the apron, until HOOK sends Strickland onto the hardest part of the ring with a T-bone suplex.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in our Lights Out Unsanctioned main event here on the first AEW Dynamite show of the New Year of 2026 in “The Boomer Sooner State.”

When the show returns from what is likely to be the final advertising time out of the evening, we see that a table has been brought into the ring and propped against the corner. In the end, it is Hangman who gets sent through it with an exploder suplex by HOOK.

A chair gets brought into the ring, but it’s HOOK who gets hit with it in the corner, as Swerve brings in a staple gun to use on the son of “The Human Suplex Machine” Taz. Page takes a few shots at him before landing a pop-up powerbomb, but Hobbs is back in the ring and sends him out.

He hoists Swerve up for a suplex but gets hit with a staple gun shot by Strickland. Hobbs isn’t fazed by this until Page intervenes, allowing Swerve to go down low for a staple shot to Hobbs’ no-no-zone. Page and Strickland leave the ring, pulling out a board with cinder blocks set up to bring into the ring.

Hobbs fights back with a chair until Strickland drops him with a German suplex. Hobbs gets back up, setting Strickland up on the cinder blocks. He grabs the chair but it gets pulled away by Prince Nana, who gets laid out in the corner for his efforts.

Swerve goes back after Hobbs now, eventually getting the chair to land some shots of his own on Hobbs. Strickland goes up top, but gets caught by Hobbs…who drops Swerve onto the cinder blocks with the World’s Strongest Slam. We see a cover by Hobbs, but Hangman breaks it up.

Page goes for a Dead Eye, but Hobbs counters, and HOOK pulls him off the apron when he goes for a Buckshot Lariat attempt. The Opps Dojo comes running out for a beatdown made legal by the nature of this match. The crowd is letting them know how they feel about it, and it’s obvious they aren’t happy.

Regardless, on things go as they get Page and Strickland back in the ring, where Hobbs ties the two up with the chain. He then heads off to deal with Nana on the apron, who surprises him with a shot of coffee to the face. This allows Page and Swerve to escape and begin a fired up comeback.

The crowd comes to life as they go to work on Hobbs. HOOK takes out Nana, only to be knocked off the apron by Hobbs. Hangman blasts Hobbs with a rolling forearm. He looks to follow up with a Buckshot Lariat, but Hobbs avoids it. Swerve goes to the top-rope and leaps for a Swerve Stomp to the Dojo guys at ringside.

Meanwhile, Page sets Hobbs up for a Dead Eye, which Swerve sets up with a Swerve Stomp. This combo sends Hobbs onto the cinder blocks that were set up earlier. As they admire their work, HOOK tries to surprise them with a pin attempt, but only gets two for his efforts.

Swerve and Hangman turn their attention to HOOK now, and this spells trouble for “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil,” as we see a roling elbow and a shot with the chain followed by a House Call from Swerve. The chain is wrapped around HOOK’s throat.

He is thrown over the ropes and hung until he is choked out and taps out to end the contest, giving Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland the victory. That’s how the first AEW Dynamite show of the New Year of 2026 comes to a close. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland