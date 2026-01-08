AJ Styles Opens Up About Missed Dream Match With Shawn Michaels

Top WWE star AJ Styles recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed about various topics, including the idea of sharing a ring with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Styles said, “You never know. One day we might be rolling around with no one watching it. That would be enough for me.”

On what he regrets most about not being able to face Michaels in a match:

“The thing that I regret the most about not being able to get in the ring with Shawn Michaels is the opportunity to learn from him. That would have been priceless. It just wasn’t meant to be. Hopefully we’ll get the opportunity to work together in some capacity, whether it’s developing talent or just helping the brand get better altogether.”