Steve Austin Explains Why He Won’t Name A Wrestling Mount Rushmore

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss several topics, including who took the worst Stunner.

Austin said, “Easily Vince is the worst.”

On Vince’s sell being worse than Linda’s:

“Well, because there’s multiple occasions with Vince where, Jesus, you can screw one up. Of course, me and Linda, she was like a second mom to me. I didn’t see her often, but when she was there, she was just so nice to me, and we would always have great conversations. So I felt bad that that one didn’t turn out good. But Vince had so many opportunities, and they were always so awful, especially the one at WrestleMania [where I wrestled] Kevin Owens, it was just terrible. So I had to start laughing, because you got to let everybody know that, hey, that’s really bad. Rock took a good one. Scott Hall took a good one. A bunch of people. There’s so many, I can’t list them all.”

On Austin Theory’s Stunner sell at WrestleMania 38:

“Oh, premiere. I don’t know what the kid’s doing now. Is he still in WWE? [He is]. Okay, yeah. Good kid. I mean, I thought, Man, the sky was the limit for him. He took a great one. McAfee took a great one, just the fade back, money. And of course, when he tumbled out a ring, he was still drinking the beer while he’s laying on the mat. F*cking classic. What an entertainer. And he was thinking about it, you know, I knew his ad lib. He wasn’t planning that. It just happened, and it was straight money.”

On wis wrestling Mt. Rushmore:

“Man, I won’t build one. Because right now, there are so many people that did so many things for the business, it’s hard to pick four. You can pick four. Anybody can pick four, but my list is greater than four. I’ll say this though, Shawn Michaels is probably one of the best to ever get in a ring, if not the best. If he would be 1A, then 1B would be Eddie Guerrero. I don’t know if those aren’t interchangeable, because Eddie Guerrero was straight money, so good at so many things. I was watching a promo a few months back that he cut on Brock Lesnar, and Brock Lesnar was talking about winning championships. I love Brock, but he was talking about winning championships, and then Eddie flips it over, and he talks about coming back from being addicted and stuff like that. It was about a minute, two-minute piece of business. I think Brock was damn near about to start crying, because Eddie was just laying it on and shoot, how good he was in the ring with the things that he could do, and just the character that he created. Hulk Hogan, just larger than life. Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, Cena with the longevity of his run there. Flair is my favorite wrestler of all time, and he’s the greatest traveling world champion of all time, because no one ever did it at his level. All over the world for a shoot. Harley Race is another one. But Ric Flair for what he’s done for as long as he did it, and just the way that he did it. There’s a lot more, but I won’t build a Mount Rushmore.”

