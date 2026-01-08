Backstage News On Lola Vice’s WWE Status

According to BodySlam+, there are discussions regarding WWE NXT star Lola Vice possibly being called up to the main roster.

WWE officials have reportedly been impressed with her performances in both NXT and AAA recently. If she is called up, she is likely to be signed to the SmackDown brand.

The report also mentions that several NXT talents appear to be making their way to the main roster. Earlier this week, Je’Von Evans officially joined the red brand on Monday Night RAW.

Additionally, Jordynne Grace appeared on SmackDown last week, declaring herself a free agent, with Nick Aldis advocating for her to join the blue brand.

Lola Vice initially signed with WWE in August 2022 and re-signed with the promotion in August 2025. She has been actively competing in both AAA and NXT.

Most recently, she wrestled for AAA at the Guerra de Titanes 2025 show last month, where she teamed with Faby Apache and Natalya to secure a victory against the team of Las Toxicas (Flammer, Lady Maravilla, and La Hiedra).

Vice last appeared on NXT TV on December 17, where she defeated Izzi Dame from The Culling.