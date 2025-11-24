Updated WWE Survivor Series 2025 Favorites And Betting Odds

The latest betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2025 have been released by BetOnline, giving an early look at which stars oddsmakers expect to walk out victorious at the November 29 Premium Live Event in San Diego.

As always, the favorites are listed with a “–” while the underdogs have a “+”. A negative number indicates how much you need to wager to win $100, while a positive number shows how much you would win from a $100 bet.

Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio enters Survivor Series as a strong favorite to dethrone reigning champion John Cena.

Dominik Mysterio: -500

John Cena (c): +300

Men’s WarGames Match

The heel squad — The Vision, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar — are heavily favored over CM Punk’s team.

The Vision, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar: -500

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, Roman Reigns: +300

Women’s WarGames Match

AJ Lee’s powerhouse team is the overwhelming favorite heading into the double-cage clash.

AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair: -1500

Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors: +600

Women’s World Championship

In the night’s most lopsided odds, Stephanie Vaquer is almost untouchable heading into her title defense.

Stephanie Vaquer (c): -5000

Nikki Bella: +1200

Survivor Series: WarGames takes place Saturday, November 29, live from Petco Park — marking WWE’s first-ever outdoor WarGames event.