WWE Hall Of Famer Says Brock Lesnar’s Return Showed Why He’s “Better Than Everybody Else”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his reaction when Brock Lesnar showed up on Monday’s RAW.

Ray said, “I popped huge when Brock came in the ring because Punk tried to kind of stop Brock. And Brock just got behind Punk and rag-dolled the living piss out of him, and just threw him. And then he picked him up again, and he took a little bit better care of him.”

On Lesnar’s dominance:

“You can think who the hell you are in the WWE, your ego can be running rampant, you can think you’re all that and a bag of chips. And then Brock Lesnar stands there and does whatever the f**k he wants to you, and you can do nothing. That’s what makes Brock better than everybody else in and out of the ring. Brock can manhandle you. If Brock Lesnar wants to he can expose you and tell the world in a second you’re not everything that you say you are.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.