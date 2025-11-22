Backstage News On Shane McMahon Attending WWE RAW At MSG

Former WWE in-ring performer and executive Shane McMahon attended last Monday night’s RAW at Madison Square Garden, known as the World’s Most Famous Arena, in New York City. However, McMahon was not shown in the audience on camera, unlike several celebrities and other personalities who were featured during the show.

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources indicated that those shown on camera had projects to promote, while McMahon was simply there to enjoy the event.

The sources emphasized that he was welcomed at the show. McMahon even took to his Twitter (X) account to post, “So good to be back home @MSG to watch @JohnCena’s final show at The Garden.”

It has been a while since McMahon last appeared on WWE TV.

His most recent public outing was in April, when he attended an NBA playoff game alongside top WWE star Charlotte Flair.