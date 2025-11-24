Triple H And Stephanie’s Daughter Has Her Eyes On Running WWE Creative

Stephanie McMahon has shared a touching glimpse into her daughter Aurora Levesque’s early fascination with the wrestling business — a passion that apparently began before she could even speak in full sentences. During a recent conversation, Stephanie revealed that Aurora made her ambitions clear from the time she was a toddler.

According to McMahon, her oldest daughter didn’t just want to follow in her parents’ footsteps — she aimed higher.

“She said, ‘Mommy, I don’t want your job, Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s job,’” Stephanie recalled, referencing her father, Vince McMahon. “So she wanted to be the boss from the get-go… She was on the road with me since she was born… and I’d wheel her into the arena on my briefcase. I mean, she would come to the production meetings.”

Stephanie went on to describe the moment she knew Aurora had fallen in love with professional wrestling for good. It happened during a D-Generation X match in Waco, Texas, when Aurora was just two years old.

“It was DX… and they were getting the heat on Sean, and then they made the hot tag to Paul [Triple H], and like, I could feel her on my shoulders, get excited,” Stephanie said. “And she understood the beats of the match… And then after the match was over… he takes her off my shoulders and parades her. And when [he] handed her back to me, her eyes were like this, wide, oh. And I was like, ‘Oh no. She got bit by the bug in that moment.’… I knew exactly the moment, two years old.”

With Aurora’s passion for wrestling emerging so early — and with such a clear sense of direction — fans have long speculated whether another generation of the McMahon-Levesque family will eventually step into WWE leadership one day.

