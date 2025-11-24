AJ Lee Says Muscular Women Are “The Most Beautiful Thing In The World”

AJ Lee continues to be a powerful voice in the evolution of women’s wrestling, and during her appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, she offered candid thoughts on body image and the perception of muscular female wrestlers.

AJ spoke about her lifelong admiration for strong, athletic physiques, noting that the look of today’s top stars aligns with her personal ideal.

“To me, a strong female body has always been the most attractive. I’ve always been so interested in women with muscles, and I find it interesting that there is like a subsection of men who don’t like that, or women who are afraid to get muscular. And I think that’s really interesting because I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world. I look at, like, Rhea [Ripley] and Jade [Cargill] and I’m like, ‘Were you created in a lab?’

“That’s the ideal beauty to me. It always has been. Strength was beauty to me when I was younger.”

With stars like Ripley and Cargill redefining what a dominant female presence looks like in WWE, AJ’s words resonate with a generation that has watched women’s wrestling evolve from restricted roles to celebrated athleticism.

AJ Lee is set to compete in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday, continuing her high-profile return to WWE programming.