Dawn Marie Spotted Backstage At AEW Full Gear

Former WWE star and ECW Original Dawn Marie attended the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event last night, according to PWInsider.com.

She was there to visit the talents along with her family, and since she hails from Rahway, New Jersey, which is close to the event’s location, her presence at the show makes sense.

Dawn Marie was previously the valet for Lance Storm in ECW before signing with WWE, where she became part of a memorable storyline involving Torrie Wilson and her father, Al Wilson. In 2005, she was released from WWE while on maternity leave. In 2006, Marie filed a legal complaint against WWE for wrongful termination during her pregnancy, which was reportedly settled in 2007.

Last year, she made an appearance for WWE during an episode of NXT at the 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During that show, Marie served as the special guest referee for a Hardcore Match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker.