Tony Khan Says Women Headlining An AEW PPV Is “Very Possible”

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed various topics with Jon Alba on The Takedown On SI, including the possibility of a women’s match headlining an AEW PPV.

Khan said, “It’s a great question. It’s very potentially possible. It has to be the right match, or the right situation at the right time. If there were ever two that could do it, it would be the two you mentioned [Mone & Storm], but there’s a bunch of other candidates for it as well. And it was a fantastic match they had at All In: Texas. That was a main event-caliber match and it really felt that way, and it was presented as one of the main matches on the card. There were three key matches distributed down, and there were multiple other matches that I think could have easily been main event matches on the card. But there were six spaces that we put up on Global Life Field, three matches. And Toni Storm-Mercedes, Omega-Okada, and Hangman-Mox. Loaded show. Totally loaded. Any one of those could have been a great main event.”

On if Statlander vs. Storm could have main-evented All Out:

“Yeah, that’s a great question. Well, it’s just depends on the situation, the rivalry at the right time. I think it’s a great point and a great question. And you know, for what the matches are, and in that case I thought for what they were going to do. Going 38 minutes, tearing the house down on that particular night, I thought Hangman and Kyle was a great choice. And knowing what they had planned, and a lot of times that comes down to it. I think it’s absolutely something we can see and I would expect to see in the future on the night where it makes the the most sense and it’s the biggest and most anticipated match on that card.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)