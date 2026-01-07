Three AEW Stars Reportedly No Longer With The Company

According to Fightful Select, Matt Taven, Mercedes Martinez, and Alex Abrahantes are no longer with AEW. The report confirmed their exits, but it remains unclear whether their contracts simply expired and were not renewed, or if they were officially released.

Taven’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter for both AEW and ROH, as he had become a regular presence in both promotions after signing a multi-year deal in 2022. As part of The Kingdom, alongside Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis, Taven was frequently featured in ROH programming. His role remained consistent even as ROH’s presentation changed under AEW’s ownership.

Mercedes Martinez leaves following a quieter year in terms of appearances. A respected veteran of the wrestling industry, she previously held the ROH Women’s World Championship and brought years of experience to both AEW and ROH. Her appearances became more sporadic after she announced her plans for a final full-time run leading up to 2026. Given this context, her departure is less surprising, although no official statement has been released.

Alex Abrahantes’ absence has been noticeable for some time. He was long associated with talents such as Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander, serving as a translator and on-screen manager. His presence has diminished in recent tapings, which fueled speculation until the confirmation of his exit.

As of now, AEW has not publicly addressed these departures. For Taven, Martinez, and Abrahantes, this transition opens doors to new opportunities in the independent scene or other promotions, where their television experience is likely to attract interest.