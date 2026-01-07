AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (1/7/2026): Tulsa, OK.

All Elite Wrestling rings in the New Year of 2026 tonight in Oklahoma.

Scheduled to premiere live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Wednesday, January 7, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite is scheduled to feature the following matches, segments and appearances:

    * MJF Appearance
    * Lights Out Tag Match: Adam Page & Swerve Strickland vs. The Opps
    * ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Sammy Guevara
    * AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin
    * JetSpeed & Jungle Jack Perry vs. The Demand
    * Jim Ross Returns
    * Timeless Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir
    * Willow Nightingale Celebrates TBS Championship Win

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.

