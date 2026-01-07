AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (1/7/2026): Tulsa, OK.

All Elite Wrestling rings in the New Year of 2026 tonight in Oklahoma.

Scheduled to premiere live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Wednesday, January 7, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite is scheduled to feature the following matches, segments and appearances:

* MJF Appearance

* Lights Out Tag Match: Adam Page & Swerve Strickland vs. The Opps

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin

* JetSpeed & Jungle Jack Perry vs. The Demand

* Jim Ross Returns

* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

* Willow Nightingale Celebrates TBS Championship Win

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.