Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/7/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be the first show of 2026. The event is scheduled to take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW World Champion MJF will make a live appearance in Tulsa.

Previously announced matches for the show include ROH World Champion Bandido facing La Facción Ingobernable’s ROH World Tag Team Champion, “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara, in a singles match. Additionally, “Timeless” Toni Storm will compete against Marina Shafir from The Death Riders in another singles bout.

In a Lights Out Match, “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland will battle The Opps, consisting of AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs and “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil,” HOOK.

Furthermore, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion and a member of The Death Riders, will face Shelton Benjamin, known as “The Standard of Excellence” from The Hurt Syndicate, in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.