Kazuchika Okada Admits He Almost Turned Down Wrestle Kingdom 20 Main Event

Top AEW star Kazuchika Okada, who defeated wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi in Tanahashi’s retirement match at Sunday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 PPV, spoke with NJPW about various topics, including nearly declining the match.

Okada said, “Thank you very much. Well, well, well, I initially turned down the offer for this retirement match, but I’m glad I did it. Well, I couldn’t afford to have any trouble with someone who was retiring, and I was there as the champion of this (AEW) International belt, representing AEW, so I think I was able to really show how strong Kazuchika Okada is right now.”

On the match itself and selling out the Tokyo Dome:

“Well, that’s true, it was good to be able to step into the ring of New Japan Pro-Wrestling after a long time, and I was reminded once again that Tanahashi Hiroshi is truly one of a kind. So, if I were to retire, I’d doubt I’d be able to sell out the Tokyo Dome, but I think the fact that the Tokyo Dome was so full this time was possible only because of Tanahashi’s 26 years, so I think it’s impressive and impressive.”