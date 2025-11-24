Fan Involved In Steve Austin’s ATV Crash Likely Reached Agreement With WWE

This past April at WWE WrestleMania 41, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin crashed his ATV into a security wall, knocking over a fan sitting in the front row.

WWE President Nick Khan later checked on the fan after the incident.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, there was a question about whether any legal action resulted from the accident.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, someone from WWE stated on the night of the incident, “You probably won’t hear anything else about this.”

Sapp noted that when he inquired further, he was told, “The person was front row at WrestleMania. They’re already a fan, and have already spent a ton of money to be there. WWE will almost certainly offer them something to make good on it, and in order for that to happen, the person will definitely be required to sign a non-disclosure, and it will prevent further legal action.”

Sapp concluded that the absence of additional information likely indicates that the fan was compensated by WWE after the accident occurred.