Details On John Cena’s Project On Roku Channel That Will Include Another WWE Legend

What Drives You with John Cena: Season 2 | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel

We’re back for another ride. Find out what fuels Mookie Betts, Kane Brown, Charlotte Flair and Saweetie to succeed in an all new season of What Drives You with John Cena. Stream free on January 16.

Streaming on The Roku Channel January 16, 2026

Format: 4 episode series

Hosted by: John Cena

Celebrity Guests: Saweetie, Charlotte Flair, Kane Brown, Mookie Betts

Produced by: ITV

Executive Producers: John Cena, Dan Baime, David George, Shawn Witt, Sean Moran, Jay Bienstock

John Cena is back, fueling his two biggest passions: cars and connecting with people. This season, singer and rapper Saweetie, WWE champion Charlotte Flair, country superstar Kane Brown, and future baseball hall of famer Mookie Betts join John in the driver’s seat. John spends time with each of these successful and talented celebrities, talking about their journey and discovering what drives them – both on the road and in their hearts.

