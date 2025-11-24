AJ Lee Reveals She’s Writing A Movie For Toei Animation

AJ Lee is taking a major step into the world of anime. The former WWE Divas Champion revealed that she and her writing partner, actress Aimee Garcia, are currently developing a feature film for one of the most iconic animation studios on the planet.

Speaking about her production company, Scrappy Heart Productions, AJ announced that she is collaborating with Toei Animation — the legendary studio behind global franchises such as Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, One Piece, and Digimon.

“I think this is the first time anyone’s hearing this. So we’re breaking big deal, breaking news,” AJ said. “Here we are, another example of like manifestation, one of my favorites. I love anime so much, and so one of my favorite companies growing up was Toei. They did Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z, and like these things that raised me. And so we are writing a movie for Toei Animation… just such a dream come true, to write, be in their office and see, like all Dragon Ball Z, like figures everywhere. It’s like, ‘Can I move in here?’”

In addition to the upcoming anime project, AJ also revealed that she has written her first solo feature film — a psychological horror story grounded in themes of mental health.

“I just wrote my first original feature by myself. I’m so excited,” she noted. “I might make it a comic book first, but it’s a horror movie, and it’s like this mental health horror story.”

As her writing career continues to grow, AJ is simultaneously making a major return to the wrestling spotlight. She is set to compete in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday — marking the first WarGames bout of her career. She will team with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair inside the double steel cage.

AJ Lee returned to WWE in September 2025 after a decade away from the ring, and her momentum inside and outside of wrestling shows no signs of slowing down.