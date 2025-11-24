Video: JBL And Ron Simmons Reunite As APA

Two iconic Attitude Era veterans reunited over the weekend, as Ron Simmons and JBL made a surprise appearance together at Wildkat Sports’ Revolution Rumble event. The former APA members stepped back into the spotlight for an in-ring segment that had fans buzzing.

The appearance escalated when the duo confronted a tag team in the ring. JBL snatched a steel chair from one of the wrestlers and handed it to Simmons before drilling the other with a trademark Clothesline from Hell. JBL then cut a short promo to cap off the moment, and the legendary team exited to a strong reaction.

Best known as the Acolyte Protection Agency during WWE’s late 90s and early 2000s boom, JBL and Simmons held multiple tag team championships before going their separate ways in 2004 following Simmons’ departure. JBL would go on to reinvent himself as a top singles star, ultimately becoming WWE Champion. The two have reunited for occasional cameos, including an appearance during the 2024 WWE Draft.

JBL joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, while Simmons — already a WWE Hall of Famer — was recently honored with induction into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame, celebrating his standout 1976 season with the Warner Robins Screamin’ Demons.

In recent months, JBL has embraced a rare “free agent” role across the wrestling world, appearing in TNA Wrestling, GCW, and AAA while still serving as a WWE ambassador. Simmons continues to make select public appearances as one of the most respected veterans in the industry.