Tony Khan Weighs In On Chris Jericho’s AEW Future

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Unlikely With Adrian Hernandez to discuss various topics, including the future of pro wrestling legend and inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho within the company.

Khan said, “Well, first of all, I’m really grateful, when I talk about people that have been here from the beginning and talk about that first show in Las Vegas, none of it would be possible without Chris Jericho, who’s been instrumental in AEW from the very beginning. I love Chris very much, and I would say that Chris is always a big part of AEW, and I would say this promotion is here to stay, and Chris Jericho’s a huge part of our history. And we’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, and Chris is an instrumental part of it.”

Chris Jericho has been a key figure in AEW since the company’s launch in 2019. He headlined the main event of AEW’s inaugural event, Double or Nothing, where he defeated Kenny Omega. Later that year, he made history by becoming the first AEW World Champion after winning against Hangman Page at All Out 2019.

