Jesse Ventura Blasts Donald Trump In Fiery Interview

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura weighed in on the current political climate and openly hinted at a potential return to office during a recent interview with FOX 9 at Roosevelt High School.

Ventura, a 1969 graduate of the school, was visiting campus to voice support for Roosevelt High School’s opposition to warrantless arrests by federal agencies. While addressing that issue, the conversation quickly broadened to national politics, constitutional concerns, and Ventura’s own political future.

During the interview, Ventura suggested that a second term as Minnesota governor is something he may seriously consider.

“You know what? Maybe it’s time for Jesse,” Ventura said. “I only did one term. I’m owed a second.”

He added that the interview itself might even be viewed as the beginning of a campaign, explaining that he believes both major political parties have failed to adequately address key constitutional and civil liberty issues.

Ventura was particularly critical of the Republican Party, referencing the January 6th Capitol riots and arguing that the party has abandoned respect for the rule of law.

“We have a party, the Republicans, who don’t seem to want to abide by the Constitution,” Ventura said. “I view, after January 6th, the Republican Party as a domestic enemy to our Constitution.”

Drawing from personal experience, Ventura compared the current political moment in the United States to historical examples of authoritarian takeovers, citing time he spent in the Philippines during the declaration of martial law as a cautionary parallel.

He also took direct aim at former President Donald Trump, contrasting Trump’s lack of military service with his own background as a Navy SEAL who served in Vietnam.

“I spent 17 months in Southeast Asia while the draft-dodging coward was playing golf,” Ventura said. “Most of me and all my friends are Vietnam veterans… but the rich white boys never had to go, did they? And yet he’s going to tell me what courage is?”

When asked about current leadership in Minnesota, Ventura voiced support for Tim Walz and Jacob Frey, particularly in regard to their public opposition to federal intervention.

“Absolutely. Good for them,” Ventura said when asked if he backed their stance.

He emphasized that military or federal troops should not be used for domestic policing unless a formal national emergency is declared, underscoring his belief in state autonomy.

“Minnesota will take care of ourselves,” Ventura stated.

Ventura also reflected proudly on his time at Roosevelt High School, recounting his athletic achievements, including holding school swimming records and playing on an undefeated football team that defeated St. Paul Central to win the Twin City Championship.

“I’m so proud of Roosevelt High School and how they stood up for what is supposed to be America and freedom,” Ventura said, praising the school’s decision to publicly oppose warrantless arrests.

While no formal campaign announcement has been made, Ventura’s remarks left little doubt that the door is open for a dramatic political comeback—one rooted in constitutional concerns, civil liberties, and his long-standing outsider approach to politics.