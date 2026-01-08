Bruce Prichard Explains Why WWE Uses Smaller Premium Live Event Cards

WWE executive Bruce Prichard recently explained why the company has deliberately moved toward smaller match cards for its Premium Live Events, a noticeable shift from the stacked, ten-plus match shows that defined earlier eras.

Speaking on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, Prichard argued that modern audiences retain more when shows are streamlined, particularly in the current streaming-driven landscape.

Reflecting on the old format, Prichard suggested that overloading a card ultimately hurt the overall impact of the event. He noted that when fans sit through ten matches, much of what happens earlier in the show is forgotten by the end of the night, even if those moments were high quality. According to Prichard, viewers typically remember the main event, while strong matches or story beats from earlier on the card get lost simply because there is too much content to process. From his perspective, reducing the number of matches allows each one to breathe and feel more meaningful, reinforcing his belief that “less is more.”

Prichard also explained that the shift from traditional pay-per-view to streaming platforms has fundamentally altered how WWE structures its shows. With Premium Live Events now airing via streaming partners such as Netflix, the old pay-per-view business model no longer applies. Talent compensation is no longer tied to buy rates, strict time allotments are less of a factor, and there is little incentive to push shows well beyond the three-hour mark. As Prichard put it, the modern audience consumes wrestling differently, and sprawling cards packed with “WrestleMania moments” often dilute those very moments instead of elevating them.

Another key point Prichard emphasized was the increased importance of weekly television. With massive rights fees attached to Raw and SmackDown, appearing on television now carries comparable value to working a Premium Live Event. He explained that every on-screen appearance matters, whether it happens on a PLE or during weekly programming. In today’s WWE, television is no longer a secondary platform designed to funnel viewers toward pay-per-views; instead, it is a central pillar of the company’s business model.

Prichard’s comments also highlighted just how much content WWE now produces on a weekly basis. Between Raw running approximately two and a half hours and SmackDown recently expanding to a three-hour format, the company delivers nearly six hours of main roster television every week. With that much exposure already available, the need to overload Premium Live Events has diminished significantly.

Taken together, Prichard’s remarks paint a clear picture of WWE’s current philosophy: focus on clarity, impact, and memorability rather than sheer volume. In the streaming era, a shorter card with stronger emphasis on individual matches and moments is viewed not as a limitation, but as a strategic advantage.