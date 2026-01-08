Report: Oba Femi Headed For Major WrestleMania 42 Role

Oba Femi has officially closed the chapter on his NXT career.

Following the main event of NXT New Year’s Evil on January 6, 2026, Femi defeated Leon Slater at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to successfully retain the NXT Championship. However, the moment that followed sent shockwaves through the wrestling world.

After the victory, Femi placed the NXT Championship belt in the center of the ring and walked away without saying a word—silently confirming what many had suspected: his time in NXT was over.

WWE later confirmed via social media that the NXT Championship has been officially vacated.

The move follows weeks of carefully placed vignettes for Femi airing across WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, clearly teasing his arrival on the main roster. According to WrestleVotes Radio, Femi is expected to land on WWE Raw, with creative plans positioning him near the top of the card almost immediately.

The report further notes that WWE intends to feature Femi prominently heading into WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, signaling massive confidence in the former NXT powerhouse.

WWE’s decision to have Femi relinquish the title after a successful defense—rather than dropping it in defeat—was reportedly deliberate. Officials wanted to preserve his aura as an unstoppable force as he transitions to the main roster, allowing him to leave NXT without blemish.

Femi exits the brand as one of the most dominant champions in NXT history. In addition to his NXT Championship reign, he also holds the record for the longest NXT North American Championship reign at 273 days, solidifying his legacy as a generational powerhouse.

With the NXT Championship now vacant, the race to crown a new champion is already underway. Ricky Saints, who holds a 1–1 record against Femi, made his intentions clear earlier in the night by staking his claim to the title.

Meanwhile, Tony D’Angelo was shown lurking in the crowd during the show’s closing moments, as the camera lingered on the abandoned championship belt in the ring.

NXT General Manager Ava later confirmed that more details regarding the future of the NXT Championship will be revealed soon, as the brand officially enters a new era—one forged in the aftermath of Oba Femi’s dominant reign.

As for Femi, all signs point to a powerful and immediate impact on WWE’s main roster. The era of dominance may just be getting started.