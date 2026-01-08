WWE Interested In Former Superstar’s Son

WWE is reportedly keeping a close eye on David Finlay as his current commitments with New Japan Pro-Wrestling approach their end.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Finlay’s name has been discussed internally, particularly in relation to a possible role within WWE NXT. While Sean Ross Sapp has clarified that formal negotiations have not yet begun, the interest from WWE is described as genuine as the company continues to reshape its roster for 2026.

Finlay is far from an unknown quantity. A fourth-generation wrestler and the son of WWE legend and current producer Fit Finlay, he has firmly established himself in Japan on his own merits.

Over the past several years, he has reinvented his career as the leader of Bullet Club War Dogs, becoming one of NJPW’s most credible and aggressive top heels. His résumé includes two reigns as IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion and a major breakthrough victory in the 2025 New Japan Cup, cementing his status as a central figure in the promotion rather than a supporting player.

Despite that success, reports indicate that Finlay is interested in spending more time in the United States moving forward, making 2026 a natural crossroads point in his career.

That timing aligns with WWE’s current push to refresh and expand its talent pool, particularly with recent NXT-to-main-roster call-ups and additional openings expected across the developmental brand. WWE has been actively integrating new and established names, creating an environment where an internationally proven performer like Finlay could slot in quickly.

There is also an existing family connection already in place. Finlay’s younger brother, Brogan Finlay, is currently developing at the WWE Performance Center, which could make any potential transition smoother from both a logistical and creative standpoint.

While nothing has been finalized, the combination of internal interest, contract timing, and Finlay’s desire to base himself more in the U.S. makes this a situation to watch closely. A WWE run for David Finlay would not be about untapped potential, but about bringing a fully formed, internationally tested main-event heel into the mix.