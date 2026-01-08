Logan Paul Announces He Has Signed Long-Term WWE Deal

On his latest vlog, Paul revealed that he has signed a long-term contract with WWE and is now a full-time performer, putting an end to years of speculation surrounding his status. The announcement came in typically on-brand fashion, with Paul celebrating the signing by taking espresso shots moments after finalizing the deal.

“I actually just signed my official long-term contract with WWE. Seconds ago,” Paul said. “I’m officially a full-timer now. All you people saying I’m a part-timer can shut your mouths.”

Paul emphasized that the deal represents a major personal and professional milestone, as he looks to fully commit himself to the industry in 2026.

“Feels good to have a job… I’m officially a full-timer. Your boy is going to be working. I’m excited to get the year started. 2026, I want to hit it hard. I want to become the best wrestler I can be.”

Paul has been a consistent presence on Monday Night Raw as a key member of The Vision, the dominant heel faction managed by Paul Heyman.

The group currently consists of:

Logan Paul

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Austin Theory

Originally formed by Seth Rollins, The Vision underwent a major shift in October 2025 when Rollins was violently expelled from the faction following an attack by Breakker and Reed. Paul officially aligned with the group after Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2025.

Since debuting in WWE in 2022, Paul’s in-ring activity has steadily increased. After wrestling just three matches in his rookie year, he worked 13 matches in 2025, signaling his gradual transition toward a more traditional WWE schedule.

His 2025 highlights included:

A standout performance in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, where he finished third and eliminated CM Punk

Participation in a star-studded Elimination Chamber Match alongside John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins

With a long-term deal now signed, Logan Paul is expected to take on an even more prominent role across WWE programming in 2026. No longer juggling a “special attraction” label, Paul has made it clear that his focus is shifting toward longevity, consistency, and in-ring growth.

Whether fans love him or hate him, WWE now has Logan Paul exactly where they want him: locked in, full-time, and firmly in the spotlight.