Bret Hart Makes Controversial Remarks About Shawn Michaels And Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart made explosive allegations about the past relationship between Shawn Michaels and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during an appearance at the Johnny I Pro Show. Hart revisited the infamous tension of the 1990s and, while speaking candidly, suggested he believed the two shared more than just a professional connection.

“When Shawn was in the ring talking about, you know he lost some part of himself or he was going to go find his smile [1997 segment]. I remember Vince had the tear rolled down his cheek and I remember watching it and going, ‘I think there’s more going on here between these two guys.’ Honestly. I’m just being honest and blunt, but I don’t know. I suspected and now I really have serious [feelings] I think that Shawn and Vince were sleeping with each other.”

Hart continued to elaborate on his suspicions, making it clear these were his personal beliefs and interpretations of the relationship at that time.

“I think I’m very close to the truth here. Shawn and Vince were lovers. I’m being dead honest and I’m telling you we all know what the H stands for. When I look back it’s like I got caught between two lovers, you know, and I got shafted and screwed over and Shawn was so envious and jealous of my position that he finally had to sleep with Vince to get it.”

Hart added that he would repeat these claims directly to both men if given the chance.

“I say all this with absolute— I would say it to Shawn if he was right here. I would say I would actually like to have Shawn come clean and say, ‘Look, we were lovers.’ Cuz I’m sure they were. I have absolute 100%. If I saw either Vince or Shawn here, I would say ‘I think you guys were lovers.’”