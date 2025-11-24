Rikishi Teases Babyface Turn For Solo Sikoa

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed Solo Sikoa’s new look on his Off The Top podcast.

Rikishi said, “I kind of like the reinventing look. I mean, the look that you know they had before. You know, it was good to be able to plant the seed. And now just to see this faction grow. So from a fan standpoint, we always like it when we see something new. It just tells me they’re putting a lot of thought as a group, into this faction. You know, I believe the Tonga Brothers, this was their paint back when they were in Japan.”

On it being a positive:

“It’s a cool look, you know what I mean? And so, you know, for them to reinvent a look now, I think it’s a plus for everybody.”

On Solo Sikoa turning babyface in the future:

“I think the tap on the videos that the world sees, that’s really Solo. It’s so nice to see him just kind of cut loose and just be himself. Because he’s really that kid like that. Just down-to-earth, funny. You guys seen that one video that he was on a plane and he got up and helped a lady put up like — you know, behind the scenes are all that. What you see this vicious evil leader out there of MFTs. But when you see the back end of it, all these memes and these little videos on TikTok, that’s him. So to answer your question, I kind of do see that. And I would only see that somewhere to make this thing here count. If somebody were to come through, you’ve got the MFTs. And it would have to be somebody at a big caliber. I mean, just that person, I don’t know, it can be maybe one of Seth Rollins. Maybe one of — what’s his name that’s over there at AEW, they used to be with [Jon Moxley].

He continued, “Picture these guys come through. People think Solo hired these guys here. Now you’ve got personal vibes against the Tribal Chief. So you got a personal vibe against the Tribal Chief. These two here got that personal drama going well with Roman. And then of course, The Bloodline with Solo and MFT. But during the time when it comes, boom! MFT turns on Solo. It’s up. Boom, boom, out of nowhere. Here comes Roman, here comes The Bloodline, here comes the OG Bloodline. And then, I kind of see who comes in place for them would be the Wise Man [Paul Heyman] there. And then there probably just be one more piece missing for The Bloodline, and I’ll leave that up to y’all.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)