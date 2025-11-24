Backstage News On How CM Punk And Roman Reigns Landed Roles In Zootopia 2

As PWMania.com previously reported, top WWE stars CM Punk and Roman Reigns have been cast in voice roles for the upcoming Disney animated sequel, “Zootopia 2.”

Sean Ross Sapp discussed their casting in the latest issue of Fightful Select Answers, explaining how they got the roles.

According to Sapp, agent Nick LoPiccolo contacted Disney and pitched ideas for potential roles in the film.

Disney responded positively to the idea of casting the two stars as zebras, particularly as a duo. Sapp noted that Punk agreed to the role initially, while Reigns came on board a little later.

WWE was reportedly surprised that Reigns accepted the role, as he wanted to do it for his children, who would enjoy it.

“Zootopia 2” is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, based on a script by Bush. In addition to Punk and Reigns, the film features the voice talents of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, and more.

The film is set to be released in theaters on Friday.