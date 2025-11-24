Bret Hart Reveals Which Modern Stars He Wishes He Could Have Faced

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart appeared on the Johnny I Pro Show to discuss various topics, including which wrestlers from his era he would have liked to face.

Hart said, “Kurt Angle would be one. I mean, there’s a lot of guys. Kurt Angle would be one of the first ones that comes to mind. Yeah, I mean, I’d like to have wrestled Lance Storm. Jericho, I’d like to wrestled.”

On Rey Mysterio:

“Rey Mysterio, there’s one. I would love to have wrestled Rey Mysterio. You know, the truth is is I was a guy — I loved as a kid, my passion in wrestling started from, I loved mask wrestlers. My favorite, I loved anyone with a mask. And Mil Mascaras was one of my favorites as a kid. And unfortunately, he was a really horrible wrestler and a horrible human being. But didn’t stop me from liking masked wrestlers. And when I met Rey Mysterio — I still say this. Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers, maybe the greatest wrestler of all time. There’s nobody could lace Rey Mysterio’s shoes up. He was such a great wrestler, and a great athlete and a great — like he was just so good and such a smart wrestler and so amazing… I’d have to be a little younger than I am now. But maybe when when I was in my early 20s or maybe late 20s, I would love to have wrestled Rey Mysterio when I was young and could do all that kind of stuff. By the time I was in WCW, it might have been hard for me to do the kind of match I would love to do with Rey Mysterio.”

