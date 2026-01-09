Saraya Explains What She Wants In Her Next Relationship

During a recent episode of her podcast, former WWE star Paige, now known as Saraya, opened up candidly about what she wants from her next relationship following her split from Ronnie Radke in early 2025. Speaking openly about where she is emotionally, Saraya made it clear that she’s in no rush to jump into anything new.

“I don’t want to date someone who’s in the same field as me, but it’s hard,” she explained. “I say this a million times—that’s why I’m not in a rush to get into a relationship with anybody. I’m happy with where I’m at. I’m finding myself. I’m happy. So I need someone to make me feel as good as I feel now, or elevate that. When it comes to work, they have to encourage it. They can’t be insecure. They have to let me have my breathing space.”

Saraya also emphasized that privacy will be a major priority if she does decide to date again. After years of highly public relationships, she says she wants to protect that part of her life moving forward. “For my next relationship—if I was to ever have one—I would want it to be so fcking private,” she said. “I feel like I’ve had public relationships for so many fcking years that I wouldn’t announce a boyfriend for a f*cking long time. You want to see if you’re actually going to stick together, too.”

Adding her trademark humor, Saraya reflected on how comfort levels in past relationships have shaped her outlook. She joked about being perhaps too comfortable in one relationship when she was younger, explaining that it made her reassess the balance between closeness and maintaining some boundaries. “There has to be some decorum,” she laughed. “I have to be a lady in some capacity. Like, I have very masculine energy already.”

Ultimately, Saraya stressed that protecting her personal life is about reclaiming control after years in the public eye. With a large social media following and much of her life already shared, she feels it’s important to keep certain things just for herself. “Sometimes there needs to be privacy,” she said. “They’ve had so much of my life already that I think it’s important to kind of close the curtain a little bit.”