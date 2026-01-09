Jeff Hardy Opens Up About Lingering Neck Injury

Jeff Hardy is beginning the new year managing a lingering neck injury following a pivotal championship loss late in 2025. At NXT Halloween Havoc, the Hardy Boyz—Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy—dropped the NXT Tag Team Titles to DarkState members Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin.

Despite the setback, Jeff remains active and committed to an upcoming stretch that includes the launch of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC on January 15 and a title defense at TNA Genesis on January 17.

Speaking on the Budget Cut podcast, Jeff detailed both the physical and mental challenges he’s navigating. “What’s different about me this year, I’ve been dealing with an injury since we dropped the titles at NXT,” he explained.

“I actually have two bulging disks on the left side of my neck. It’s definitely better than it was at first, but we’ve been slower for two months now and that’s a little stress creator for me. I’m cleared. I can go. I just have to be safe.”

The injury comes during a historic crossover period for the brothers, who added the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles to a résumé that already spans championship success in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.

While Matt Hardy has publicly expressed confidence that the duo will appear on WWE’s main roster or a Premium Live Event in the near future, Jeff’s immediate focus is on staying healthy and retaining the TNA World Tag Team Championships against The Righteous, Vincent and Dutch.