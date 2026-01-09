CJ Perry Announces Return To Pro Wrestling

CJ Perry (Lana) has officially confirmed that she is returning to professional wrestling, with her sights set squarely on the independent scene rather than a full-time run with a major promotion.

Appearing on TMZ Inside The Ring, CJ Perry revealed the news as an exclusive announcement during the interview. Perry stated that while she is stepping back into the wrestling world, her primary focus will be on managing and microphone work rather than a full in-ring comeback.

“I’m saving this exclusive for this podcast,” Perry said. “I’m making an announcement that I will be returning back to professional wrestling, and I’m going to be hitting the indie scene.” She clarified that wrestling matches are not her main objective, but she is prepared to get physical if a situation calls for it. “My goal is not to start wrestling, but if someone has an issue with me and I need to resolve some conflict in the ring, you better believe I’m gonna hit the ready.”

Perry also spoke at length about what is motivating this new phase of her career, pointing to Paul Heyman as her biggest inspiration. She explained that she is actively studying his work and approach to managing talent, with the goal of refining her own presentation to the highest level.

“I want to be so sharp. I want to be so iconic,” Perry said. “Paul Heyman is my favorite manager of all time. I’m always studying him and watching him.” To further elevate her promo skills, Perry revealed that she is enrolling in stand-up comedy classes and plans to travel across the country in search of “the next super athlete” to represent.

The announcement comes as Perry continues to expand her profile outside the ring. In late 2025, she signed a WWE Legends deal, keeping her connected to the company’s legacy. That deal coincided with her husband, Rusev, returning to WWE television in April 2025. Rusev is also preparing to open his own wrestling school, Catch Academy, which will include a dedicated children’s training program.

For Perry, the move back into wrestling appears less about reliving the past and more about carving out a sharp, influential role on her own terms—this time, with full control over her voice, her image, and the talent she chooses to stand beside.