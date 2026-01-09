Jim Ross Addresses Chris Jericho’s AEW Future Amid WWE Rumors

Jim Ross has weighed in on the growing speculation surrounding Chris Jericho’s future, making it clear that an exit from All Elite Wrestling would be a meaningful loss for the company. With Jericho widely rumored for months to be WWE-bound, anticipation peaked around the January 5, 2026, episode of Monday Night Raw, though the former AEW World Champion did not appear.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross offered a candid assessment of the situation and where he believes Jericho’s options realistically lie.

“I think it’s WWE or nothing for Chris Jericho,” Ross said. “He’s happy. He’s got a lot of influence in AEW. Basically, to simplify, he books his own angles. He works with the creative guys, and they communicate well. Chris doesn’t come empty-handed; he always has a plan. I’m under the impression he’s got a great deal, and if he leaves AEW, I think it’s WWE or stay where he is. I don’t think the TNA thing plays into it, but I could be wrong. Money changes a lot of opinions.”

Ross went on to stress that Chris Jericho provides far more value than what viewers see on television each week. According to Ross, Jericho plays a vital behind-the-scenes role within All Elite Wrestling, contributing creatively and mentoring younger talent.

“He’s such a valuable member of AEW,” Ross explained. “He does a lot of things people don’t see—helping talent, counseling talent, coming up with ideas. Tony Khan needs guys like Chris Jericho to contribute ideas.”

Ross did not shy away from acknowledging the potential consequences if Jericho were to leave. He cautioned against the notion that AEW could simply absorb the loss without impact.

“Him leaving would hurt the brand to a degree. No doubt,” Ross said. “You can’t lose a talent like Chris Jericho and say, ‘Oh well, we’ll just move on, it doesn’t matter.’ I hope they’ve got people ready to step up, but bottom line, he’s got options, and he’s a smart guy.”

Despite widespread belief that Jericho’s contract expired on December 31, 2025, his status remains unclear. He is still listed on AEW’s official roster page, and unlike other recent exits, there has been no internal memo circulated regarding his departure. AEW President Tony Khan recently reinforced Jericho’s importance during an appearance on the Unlikely podcast with Adrian Hernandez, describing him as “instrumental” to AEW’s success from day one.

Jericho has not appeared on AEW television since April 2025, when he was written off following an angle in which he “flipped out” on Big Bill and Bryan Keith. As of early January 2026, his next move remains one of the most closely watched stories in professional wrestling, with Ross making it clear that AEW has far more to lose than many may realize if Jericho ultimately walks away.