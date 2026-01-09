CM Punk Responds To Criticism Over House Show Attire

CM Punk recently addressed the buzz surrounding his playful “house show ribs,” making it clear that moments like wrestling in multiple t-shirts are simply about having fun and keeping spirits high on the road.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling Live!, CM Punk explained that wearing an extra shirt under his gear during a match with Bronson Reed was never meant to send a deeper message. Instead, it was a lighthearted jab designed to make his opponent laugh, especially in response to recent criticism from Kevin Nash, who had questioned Punk’s presentation as world champion after the December 22, 2025 episode of Raw.

“Yeah, and it’s not that deep,” Punk said. “That was to pop the guy I was wrestling. Doesn’t go any deeper than that. I made dude laugh, and that’s what house shows are for.” He added with a grin that he’s always enjoyed joking around at non-televised events, recalling moments like running out at Madison Square Garden in just a towel and shower cap. “I’m trying not to be miserable,” Punk laughed. “I’m really, really trying.”

While Punk keeps things loose at live events, his dominance on television has been anything but a joke. On the January 5, 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw, Punk successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker in the main event of the show’s Netflix “Stranger Things” anniversary edition. Despite interference from The Vision—Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Reed—Punk endured.

After 26 minutes of action, outside help from Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta neutralized the faction. Punk capitalized by countering a spear with a knee and delivering a decisive Go To Sleep to retain his title, proving that while he may joke around at house shows, he’s still very much on top when the lights are brightest.