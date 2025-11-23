Steve Austin Admits He Struggled With Adjusting To Normal Life After Retirement

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin spoke with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on DJD Classics about several topics, including how he struggled to adjust to normal life after retiring from professional wrestling at the age of 38 in 2003.

Austin said, “Hell, I retired when I was 38. [It’s not] just about the money; it’s about the good times, being with the boys, traveling down the road, being in front of a crowd, and getting that adrenaline rush. That’s what I lived and breathed, and so, I didn’t handle it well. For about three years, I drank, I hunted, and I fished, and [I] just did a lot of stupid stuff, and one morning, I woke up, and I went in the bathroom, [and said], ‘Dude, the things you’re doing are not conducive to living a long life.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.