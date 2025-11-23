WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, Florida 11/22/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Harlem Lewis vs. Tavion Heights in a Singles Match ends in a double count-out. After the match, Josh Briggs makes his way down to the ring, only to be thrown out of the building by NXT General Manager Ava.

– Karmen Petrovic def. Tatyanna Dumas in a Singles Match.

– Lexis King, Cam Hendrix (Anthony Luke) and Brooks Jensen def. Dante Chen, Drake Morreaux and WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Chantel Monroe def. PJ Vasa in a Singles Match.

– Trick Williams vs. Myles Borne in a Singles Match ends in a double disqualification as both men shoved the referee.

– Kendal Grey (c) def. WWE LFG season one winner Tyra Mae Steele to retain her WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

– The High Ryze (Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe) def. Jax Presley and Harley Riggins in a Tag Team Match.

– DarkState (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Dion Lennox and Cutler James, Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin) def. Chase U (Andre Chase, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon) and Luca Crusifino in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri (c) def. Fatal Influence’s Lainey Reid to retain her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

– Joe Hendry and Thea Hail def. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace in a Mixed Tag Team Match.