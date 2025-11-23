Kayden Carter Reveals How Her Friendship With Damian Priest First Began

Former WWE star Lacey Lane, also known as Kayden Carter, spoke with Denise Salcedo about various subjects, including her first encounter with WWE star Damian Priest.

Lane said, “We’ve always been friends since he first got there. I remember, he looked like this person — because watch a lot of like K-dramas and C-dramas. I walked into him the first day he got there. And I ran out of the ring and I was like, ‘You look like this guy named Mr. Gao in this thing.’ He looked at me, he was like, ‘…okay?’ He looked at me like I was so crazy. And then we ended up started traveling. It was like me, him, Eric Boogs, and Riddle. And we just had our little group, and that’s who we traveled with. So sometimes it’d be me and him, sometimes it’d be me, him, and Boogs. It would just like rotate… we traveled and we kind of like formed like a really good friendship there.”

On how her friendship with Priest started:

“And that’s what I’m saying. We’ve been friends since he got there. Like I was like probably — he’ll tell the story one of these days that I was one of the first people that was like really trying to just befriend him no matter [what]. Like, I didn’t know anything about him and I’m just a very friendly person. When you give an opening? His wasn’t so much an opening, his was me just talking and him just sitting there listening. But over time I think that our friendship helped him to like open up and become a little butterfly and personality, and stuff like that. I feel like he’s always been like there to listen like through all the stuff. And every time I’ve ever needed help, he’s always been such a um a good human to take the time to talk to me about it, and really just like be there. Like I said, we just had a really good like friendship. He’s actually close with people in my family. Because like like during COVID, he was there too.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)